Two-day visit of Greek Prime Minister to Cyprus begins Monday morning in the Presidential Palace

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, starts his two-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday morning with a meeting with the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades. It is his first visit after taking office after the elections on 7 July.

During his visit he will also meet with, among others, the Chairman of the Parliament, the Archbishop and the political parties. The delegation accompanying him is also attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

According to the program, the Prime Minister arrives on the island Monday morning and will head straight away to the Presidential Palace for a meeting with President Anastasiades. After the bilateral meeting of the delegations, press statements will follow at 12:00.

