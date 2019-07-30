Two foreigners sentenced to life in prison for muder of Greek man

One of the two suspects had pushed the man off the Philopappou Hill in August

The Mixed Court in Athens handed down a life sentence to the two foreigners who were involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Greek, Nikos Moustakas, at Philopappou last year on August 15.

The jury unanimously decided the two, a 29-year-old Pakistani and a 26-year-old Iranian, for life.

The defendants’ lawyers did not ask the court to recognise any mitigating circumstances fo the two suspects.

The two men had attempted to rob the victim and his girlfriend on Phiopappou Hill, with the Pakistani pushing the man over the cliff, while the Iranian was robbing Moustakas’s girlfriend.