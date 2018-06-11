Two Greek hotels in the Leading Hotels of the World

Two Greek hotels on the island of Mykonos and Santorini were added to the collection of independent luxury hotels Leading Hotels of the World.

The hotels of Katikies in Mykonos and Kirini Santorini, were among the other 11 that were in the collection.

Leading Hotels of the World have a total of more than 400 members in France, Greece, Italy, Israel, Spain and the United States.

“Apart from the 20 hotels that will open in 2018, we are proud to have added many emblematic independent hotels, such as Rosa Alpina, J.K. Place Firenze, J.K. Place Capri, Chateau Saint-Martin & Spa, Villa Maïa, Kirini Santorini and Nobu Miami, “said Vice-President Deniz Omurgonulsen.

The 13 hotels included in the Leading Hotels of the World portfolio are as follows:

Chateau Saint-Martin & Spa (Vence, France)

Hotel Lutetia (Paris), Villa Maïa (Lyon, France)

Katikies Mykonos (Mykonos)

Kirini Santorini (Santorini)

Hotel Rosa Alpina (San Cassiano, Badia, Italy)

J.K. Place Capri (Capri, Italy)

J.K. Place Firenze (Florence)

Relais de la Costa (Sardinia)

The Drisco Hotel (Tel Aviv)

7Pines Resort Ibiza (Ibiza)

Mr. C Seaport (New York)

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Florida)