Two ships on fire in Kerch Strait in Crimea (videos)

Two ships are on fire in the Kerch Strait which separates Crimea from mainland Russia, Russian officials said. According to reports, one of the sea vessels was rocked by an explosion, the cause of which remains unknown.

One vessel was “allegedly struck by a blast,” which caused a fire that then spilled over to another ship, an official with the Russian Maritime and River Transport Agency said.

Clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing over a vessel engulfed by a blaze on YouTube footage, which claims to show the scene of the incident. Another ship can be seen floating nearby, although it is unclear, if it caught on fire as well.

source: rt