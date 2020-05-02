UAE calls on all Libyan parties to commit to political process, renews support to Haftar

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday called on all Libyan parties to commit to the U.N.-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by General Khalifa Haftar.

The UAE statement did not comment directly on Haftar’s declaration on Monday that his army would take power, ripping up a 2015 political agreement that has been the basis for all international peacemaking efforts.

The UAE “commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations,” a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The statement expressed the UAE’s support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.”

Responding to the UAE’s statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said the remarks were an attempt by the UAE to “hide their two-faced politics” and said it was providing aid to “putschists” in Libya.

