UEFA suspends all Champions and Europa League matches due to coronavirus

UEFA has suspended next week’s Champions League and Europa League fixtures. Manchester City’s match against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium had already been postponed along with Juventus’ second leg against Lyon in Turin. But UEFA has now taken the decision to halt all games that were due to be played next week. Barcelona were due to host Napoli at Camp Nou, while Chelsea were set to travel to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Meanwhile in the Europa League, eight fixtures were scheduled to be played next Thursday, including Manchester United vs LASK and Wolves vs Olympiacos.

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed.

