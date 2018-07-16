UFC champ Conor McGregor was a guest of Vladimir Putin at the World Cup final

UFC star Conor McGregor hailed Russian president Vladimir Putin as “one of the greatest leaders of our time” in an Instagram post after attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final as his guest Sunday in Moscow.

“Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” McGregor wrote. “This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

McGregor is celebrating his 30th birthday in Russia, and had already posted a picture at the final game of the 2018 tournament on Twitter earlier Sunday.

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia.

A truly amazing spectacle! pic.twitter.com/OEeOBmEp9y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 15, 2018

Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor’s rival, also posted that he was at the game.

McGregor’s characterization of this showing is as good as anyone’s: it is, indeed, a “spectacle.”

