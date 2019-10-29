UK MPs back Boris Johnson’s December 12 election plan

They are now debating on the Labour proposal for a December 9 date of the elections

Boris Johnson’s 12 December election plan has cleared its first hurdle as MPs backed it.

They are now voting on a Labour proposal to change the date to 9 December, which is opposed by the government.

The prime minister can only hold an election with the support of MPs – who have blocked it three times.

Efforts by opposition MPs to lower the voting age to 16 and allow EU nationals to take part have failed.

Proposed changes to the PM’s early election bill to extend voting rights were not selected for debate by the Deputy Speaker despite enjoying cross-party support.

source bbc.com