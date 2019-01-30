US Embassy offers 10 scholarships to Greek highschool students

Jan, 30 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

The Greek students will stay with host families in the US

The U.S. Embassy in Athens announced ten scholarships for Greek students through the programme for Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX).

The programme offers a scholarship opportunity for selected Greek students to travel to the United States for one year and stay with a host family while attending an American high school.
For the school year 2019 – 2020, ten (10) scholarships will be offered to Greek students. The students are selected through a merit-based and cost-free competition open to those who meet the following criteria:
– They are studying at the 3rd Gymnasium or 1st Lyceum year and were born from January 1, 2002 to July 15, 2004.
– They have a Grade Point Average equal to, or better than, “good” (13.1/20).
– They have previously studied English and demonstrate English language ability at the time of registration.
– They are Greek citizens and are entitled to an international passport.
Interested parties can fill in the online application for the program available on the ais.americancouncils.org/flexwebsite by February 19, 2019.
FLEX is funded exclusively by the U.S. Department of State and is organized by the non-profit organization American Councils for International Education.

