US Embassy offers 10 scholarships to Greek highschool students

The U.S. Embassy in Athens announced ten scholarships for Greek students through the programme for Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX).

The programme offers a scholarship opportunity for selected Greek students to travel to the United States for one year and stay with a host family while attending an American high school.

For the school year 2019 – 2020, ten (10) scholarships will be offered to Greek students. The students are selected through a merit-based and cost-free competition open to those who meet the following criteria:

– They are studying at the 3rd Gymnasium or 1st Lyceum year and were born from January 1, 2002 to July 15, 2004.

– They have a Grade Point Average equal to, or better than, “good” (13.1/20).

– They have previously studied English and demonstrate English language ability at the time of registration.

– They are Greek citizens and are entitled to an international passport.

Interested parties can fill in the online application for the program available on the ais.americancouncils.org/flexwebsite by February 19, 2019.

FLEX is funded exclusively by the U.S. Department of State and is organized by the non-profit organization American Councils for International Education.