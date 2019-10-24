US forces reveal evidence of war crimes during Erdogan’s offensive in Syria (disturbing photos)

US forces have seen evidence of war crimes during Turley’s offensive in Syria, as shocking frontline footage emerged today of pro-Erdogan troops trampling on the corpse of a female Kurdish fighter.
President Donald Trump‘s special envoy for Syria reported the evidence of war crimes and has demanded an explanation from Ankara.
James Jeffrey said at a House of Representatives hearing: ‘We haven’t seen widespread evidence of ethnic cleansing.
‘Many people fled because they’re very concerned about these Turkish-supported Syrian opposition forces, as we are. We’ve seen several incidents which we consider war crimes.’
He added that US officials were looking into those reports and had, at ‘a high-level’, demanded an explanation from Turkey’s government.
Jeffrey also said U.S. officials were investigating a report that the restricted burning white phosphorus had been used during the Turkish offensive.
It comes as a clip of pro-Turkey fighters desecrating the corpse of a female Kurdish fighter and branding her a whore was shared online.
