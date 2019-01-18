US-led strikes kill 20 civilians, Syrian media reports

Syrian state television claimed Friday that 20 civilians were killed in Deir ez-Zor Province after an airstrike by the US-led international coalition.

The US justifies its regular airstrikes with its allies in the region of Deir ez-Zor by saying it is helping the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces in the fight against ISIS.

The Syrian government called on the UN to act and stop the illegal presence of the US-led coalition in Syria.

Since 2014, the United States and its allies have been battling ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq without having been officially invited by the Syrian authorities in the country.