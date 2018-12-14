US supports Prespes Agreement

Greek Acting Foreign Minister George Katrougalos met with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Washington and launched the inaugural U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the State Department. The two reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The US Secretary underscored Greece’s importance as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans and commended Greece’s contributions as a NATO Ally. Mr Pompeo reiterated the strong support of the United States for Greece’s leadership in reaching the historic Prespes Agreement.

The US Secretary also congratulated Greece on its exit from the bailout memorandums and offered continued support for Greece’s economic recovery. The two agreed to continue working closely together to promote stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans.

The issues the two men focused on during the meeting included: Regional cooperation, Defence and Security, Law Enforcement and Counterterrorism, Trade and Investments, Energy and Human relations.