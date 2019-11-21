US sends stern warning to Turkey: Get rid of Russian S-400 missile system

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s

The tense relations between the US and Turkey over the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system continue to deteriorate.

Turkey needs to “get rid of” the Russian S-400 missile defence system it purchased, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, to overcome a standoff with Washington, which says the procurement poses a threat to NATO defense capabilities.

“There is room for Turkey to come back to the table. They know that to make this work they need to either destroy or return or somehow get rid of the S-400,” the official told reporters at a briefing.

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses and pose a threat to its F-35 stealth fighter jets.

In response, the United States suspended Turkey from the F-35 program and warned of possible U.S. sanctions over the deal, although it has yet to impose them.

Last week, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump met at the White House to discuss mounting differences ranging from the S-400s to Syria policy. During the talks, Trump urged Erdogan to drop the S-400 systems in lieu of U.S. Patriot systems.

source reuters