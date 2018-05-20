US VP Pence says Greece and FYROM have historic opportunity to solve name dispute in phone contact with Greek PM

US Vice President Mike Pence expressed the view that Greece and FYROM had a historic window of opportunity to resolve the long-standing name dispute, during a phone contact with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the White House, Mr Pence and Mr Tsipras agreed that Greece and FYROM “have a historic opportunity to resolve this issue and that time is of the essence”. “Resolution of this issue would promote stability and peace in the region”, the statement continued.

The statement highlighted that the US Vice President expressed his appreciation for the leading role the Greek PM and his counterpart from FYROM played in attempts to resolve the matter.