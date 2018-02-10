Victoria’s Secret angels get ready for Valentine’s Day! (hot video-photos)

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away.

And Victoria’s Secret is setting the mood with their newly launched pink, red and white lingerie for their latest campaign.

Angels Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell, Martha Hunt, Josephine Skriver and Lily Aldridge flaunted their incredible figures in the Valentine’s Day themed undergarments.

The lingerie giant’s campaign includes the hashtag, #VDayMeDay.

In one shot, Romee poses in a bold red bra top, which put her cleavage on full display.

The 22-year-old Dutch model wore her hair loose with a touch of pink gloss on her lips.

Besides her was Taylor, who rocked a black halter lacy bra with coordinating underwear.

The brunette’s slightly-sheer set featured strips of fabric from the neckline of her bra up to her choker accent.

Jasmine, a Southern California native, wowed in her red bodysuit, which featured cut-outs over each hip.

Elsa wore a similar one-piece but in black with cut-outs above her chest.

Posing in front of a glowing heart on a pink wall, the Swedish model donned a rose coloured faux fur jacket.

Elsa, 29, also rocked two different coloured bras with a ‘You’re mine’ conversation heart in her hand.



source: dailymail.co.uk