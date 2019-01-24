Vladimir Putin backs Maduro in phone call

Russia’s president pledged his support for the elected government of Venezuela during a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro. He also criticized the “destructive external meddling” to which the country has been exposed.
The Russian President called Venezuelan President Maduro
