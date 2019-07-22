Vote of Confidence for the new Greek government

The new Greek government of New Democracy under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the vote of confidence of the Hellenic Parliament on Monday night.

The discussion before the vote lasted for three days and the members of the government had the chance to present their plans for the following four years they will be on power.

The government was voted by all 158 MPs of the ruling party of New Democracy.

The opposition MPs (SYRIZA, KINAL, KKE, Greek Solution and MeRA25) voted against.

“I am convinced that we will succeed for the bright Greece we all deserve”, said the Prime Minister at the end of his speech before the start of the voting procedure.

