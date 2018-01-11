Watch Harvey Weinstein get slapped out of a restaurant! (video)

Harvey Weinstein was on the receiving end of 2 backhanded slaps to the face … that’s what the newly-obtained video shows.

According to TMZ, Weinstein was dining at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort’s Elements restaurant in Scottsdale when the incident occurred.

The man who attacked Weinstein, known as Steve, told TMZ that he initially approached the producer to compliment his films and request a photograph.

Steve said “Weinstein became belligerent” in response and “told him to buzz off.” The manager of Elements refuted Steve’s account, stating Weinstein was “very sweet about it” and shook Steve’s hand after declining the picture.