Locals of the island of Leros in the southern Aegean Sea were treated to an impressive sight, when they saw a small water sprout forming near the port of Agia Marina.

Some people managed to capture the beautiful phenomenon on video and posted the footage online.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex that occurs over a body of water. Some are connected to a cumulus congestus cloud, some to a cumuliform cloud and some to a cumulonimbus cloud.