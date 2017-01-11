Watch Lamborghini Huracan set speed record! (video)

The Shift Sector half mile event was definitely one to remember. Richard Fowler, in his Underground Racing X Version Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan, set and reset records all and ended up leaving with the new standing half mile World Record of 247.25 MPH!!! This was approximately 7 mph faster than the previous record set by Gidi in his Underground Racing X Version Twin Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera at Shift Sector Colorado Springs last year. Richard and Gidi ran numerous 240+ mph passes on regular street tires with full interior and at full weight the entire weekend without a single issue! These are 100% true street cars which makes this even more impressive.