Watch three Chinese warships enter Piraeus port (video)

The citizens of Piraeus had the opportunity to see three Chinese navy ships sail into their port in the framework of the Chinese initiative under the theme “Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum, May 2017. The three ships were the frigate Plans Jing Zhou (FFG-532), the Destroyer Plans Chun (DDG-150) and the Plans Chao Hu (AOR-890) replenishment ship.

Earlier, on 26 July, Chinese warships had taken part in drills with the Greek frigate “Navarinon” and the “Troupakis” attack craft in the framework of the same initiative.