Watch tourist rescued from drowning by lifeguard in Crete (video)

The woman was swept away by strong winds

A video uploaded on social media shows the moments a tourist in danger of drowning in Crete was rescued by lifeguard.

The incident occurred on the beach of ​​Klotzani in Malia on Friday, when a woman defied the stormy southerly winds blowing in the area and went into the waters with her sea mattress.

According to cretapost, the woman was swept away into the open sea by the waves and currents, thus putting her life in danger.

A female lifeguard on the beach saw the tourist struggling to return to the shores and immediately entered the sea with her jet ski. She then approached the woman and pulled her on the jet-ski.

The near accident was recorded on video by Constantine Greikiotis who posted it on social media.