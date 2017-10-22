Weather report: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail from Monday

The weather changes from early Monday morning from the northwest of the country with heavy rains and storms.

Locally there will be hailstorms and very strong winds.

In more detail, the areas that will be affected are:

On Monday (October 23, 2017)

Initially the northern Ionian, Epirus, Western Sterea, Western Macedonia and until midday the Peloponnese, central Sterea, Thessaly and central Macedonia. From the afternoon, the eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the northeastern Aegean islands and possibly Crete and the eastern Cyclades.

On Tuesday (24.10.2017)

Thrace, the islands of the eastern Aegean, the Dodecanese and probably at the beginning of the day Crete and eastern Macedonia. On the afternoon, East Macedonia, central Macedonia (mainly Chalkidiki), the rest of the northern Aegean islands and probably the Sporades at night.

On Wednesday (25.10.2017), heavy rains and storms will continue at times in most of the eastern and southern regions of the country.