Weather warning for weekend

The Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) have issued a bulletin warning for the deterioration of the weather over the weekend. According to the forecast, heavy rains and storms will hit the region of northern Greece starting on Saturday after midday, while hail and strong winds are also expected. The areas affected are:

Saturday (03-06-2017)

Central and Eastern Macedonia, Thrace and possibly the islands of the Northern Aegean, Eastern Thessaly and the Sporades.

Sunday (04-06-2017)

All the above areas and in the afternoon the mainland as well. The weather will start to improve gradually from the evening.