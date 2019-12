A large, strange sea mammal washed up on the shores of “Liges” beach in southern Crete. According to experts, the 7-metre weird-looking, red, blob-like sea creature belongs to the whale family.

The Agia Galini Port Station was informed on Saturday of the dead marine animal and immediately in turn informed the Municipality of Agios Vassilios to proceed with the creature’s disposal.

source ekriti.gr