Western Europe increasingly relying on foreign doctors (infographic)

Across Europe, immigrant and foreign-trained doctors account for a considerable share of healthcare professionals. Some countries tend to have a higher reliance than others and according to the OECD, 39 percent of doctors in Ireland are foreign-trained.

That is the highest level in Europe, just ahead of Norway’s 38 percent. Elsewhere, reliance is far lower with only 0.8 percent of doctors working in Italy foreign-trained. The following map provides an overview of the situation – OECD data was not available for all countries in Europe.

source: statista