When did Angela Dimitriou last have sex?

Greek singer Angela Dimitriou revealed in a recent interview with Petros Kostopoulos that she hasn’t had sex for three years.

“How many years has it been since you had sex? Three? Liar!”, Petros Kostopoulos humorously asked.

“I am not lying. I swear. I’m not kidding you,” the 64-year-old singer responded.

“You!?” Petros Kostopoulos said back in surprise.

“I, yes! Why? What’s the issue? I don’t get it. To put it more bluntly, we have no need of any organ!” she said.