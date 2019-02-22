When you die you actually know you’re dead and here is why!

Cardiac arrest survivors were aware of what was going on around them while they were “dead” before being “brought back to life”

When you die you know you’re dead because the brain keeps functioning and you know what’s happening around you, chilling new research suggsts. Medical experts have long debated what happens when a person dies, with anecdotal evidence of bright lights or sensations, and films such as Flatliners exploring the unknown. But a study suggests a person’s consciousness keeps working after their heart stops beating and their body movements fail.

It means they are essentially ‘trapped’ inside their dead body with the brain still functioning if only for a short time. Cardiac arrest survivors were aware of what was going on around them while they were ‘dead’ before being ‘brought back to life’, the study revealed.

