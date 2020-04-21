WHO: Get used to living in self-quarantine

Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific, has warned that relaxing lockdown measures too quickly will lead to fresh waves of infections.

The World Health Organization has warned that a “new way of living” will be needed until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific, has said that lifting lockdown measures too quickly will leave countries vulnerable to new surges of infections.

The body has urged governments to lift social distancing measures gradually, to keep the deadly bug in check.

Speaking at an online press conference, Dr Kasai added that no country is safe from a potentially overwhelming outbreak if Covid-19 is still circulating.

As a result, ordinary people’s lives and health systems will both need to adapt because of the global pandemic.

“At least until a vaccine, or a very effective treatment, is found, this process will need to become our new normal,” he said.

source mirror.co.uk