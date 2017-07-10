Why do female Tinder users take photos from above?

Tinder is a social search engine app that connects mutually interested parties. It is mainly used as a dating app, but has branched out to provide more services. The matching process is based on Facebook and Spotify. Users of the app upload their photos so that interested parties can see what they look like. An interesting new study has revealed that men and women use different photo techniques. Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, studies selfies from 900 heterosexual participants.

The author of the paper, Jennifer Sedgewick, created two fake Tinder profiles – one of a heterosexual male and one of a heterosexual woman.

Research assistants were then asked to categories screenshots of 557 Tinder profile images, and categorise them into above or below angle shots. The results showed that 25 per cent of women took a photo from above, with the camera pointing down at them.

By contrast, only 16 per cent of men did the same. However, 40 per cent of men took photos from below, typically from the waist up. This was only the case 16 per cent of female Tinder users surveyed.

The team stressed that not much could be extrapolated from this, given that the personalities of the participants were unknown to the researchers. However, they did suggest that men may wish to adhere to stereotypes of masculinity, such as being tall, and having a more defined chin. These traits can be accentuate