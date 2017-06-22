Women’s Eurobasket: Turkey vs. Greece 30 – 36 at Half-time

Women Eurobasket, the Greek national basketball team is playing against Turkey for the semi-finals of the Women’s Eurobasket 2017.

At half time Greece leads with 36-30.

The game is hard as Turkey is doing whatever they can but the Greek team seems to have the solutions needed.

It remains to be seen how both teams will come back from the half time break and what instructions they will take from their coaching teams.

In case the Greek team wins, it will be the second time the women national team secured a berth in the best 4 teams in Europe after 2009.