Work stoppages in public transport throughout the week

Commuters in Athens will be faced with continuous work stoppages throughout the week, as workers in the public transport have announced they will go on strike starting from Tuesday until Friday.

-For Tuesday, September 12, the metro will not be running from 9pm till the end of the shift.

-For Wednesday, September 13, urban buses will have stoppages from the start of the shift until 9am, and from 9pm till the end of the shift.

-For Thursday, September 14, the Suburban railway will have a 24-hour strike. Metro routes (Dukissis Plakentias-El. Venizelos airport will not be running).

-For Friday, September 15, the metro will not be running from 12pm till 3pm.