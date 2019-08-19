World’s rarest leopard caught on camera (photos)

A couple have made the ultimate spot after they caught the world’s rarest leopard chomping on a dead giraffe, a moment never caught before on camera.

The strawberry leopard was snapped by a motion-triggered camera pinned to a tree in Thaba Tholo Wilderness Reserve in South Africa.

The pictures, taken by reserve owner Alan Watson, 45, and his wife Lynsey, 41, are the first of the pink-hued big cat eating in the wild.

The couple had seen the elusive leopard skulking around the reserve but had never been able to catch it on film.

‘They are so well camouflaged and incredibly elusive. Even these ones, if they were going through the long grass you wouldn’t see them,’ Alan said.

‘If she doesn’t want to be seen, you aren’t going to see her.’

more at dailymail.co.uk

photos from Black Leopard Mountain Lodge