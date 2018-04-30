Would you eat a tarantula?! (warning! photos and nauseating video)

The Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina, is challenging its customers to eat their latest hamburger that has a huge tarantula on top. “C’mon kids, get in the car we’re going to get tarantula burgers and ice cream!” The special burger is to celebrate the restaurant’s “Exotic Meat Month.” “Exotic” is one adjective you could use, “nauseating” and “stomach-churning” are also words that could be used to describe the one-of-a-kind hamburger.

In the past, the restaurant has served their guests elk, crickets, and chocolate-covered bugs. Three years ago, the Bull City Burger and Brewery started serving the tarantula burger. For those with an adventurous palate and a steel-coated stomach, you can enter a raffle to “win” the “opportunity” to eat the tarantula burger. The “lucky” eater selected gets not only the tarantula burger but a side of dirty fries for $30.

source: businessinsider.com