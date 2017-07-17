Would you wear these “pizza” shoes? (photos)

Would you wear a pizza shoe? How about one decorated to look just like a Georgia peach? Or one decked out like a hunk of delicious cheese?

Adidas and Refinery29 are betting on it. They’ve partnered up to create 50 limited edition Ultraboost X sneakers, each painted by 11 diverse women artists to represent one of the 50 states—whether that’s in the form of the state’s most noteworthy food staple, its topography, or its flag. There are even some shoes decorated with the state flower or state gemstone. And paint isn’t the only thing involved here; the artists used everything from sand to beading, thread, clay, faux flowers, and more.

According to Refinery29, all proceeds from the sale of the creative, eclectic shoes—which are available for purchase via Adidas’ auction site–will go to Women Win, a charity that “leverages the power of sport to build girls’ leadership and help communities address gender equity.”

source: sci.com