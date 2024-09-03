Newsroom September 3 06:00

The Venice Film Festival continues its glamorous run. On Sunday evening, George Clooney attended the event with his wife, Amal Clooney, to promote their new film Wolfs. Alongside the Clooneys on the red carpet was another star of Wolfs, Brad Pitt, and his new partner, Inés de Ramón, who made a striking appearance.

Both chose a minimalist style in white and black for their outfits. Brad Pitt wore a suit from Louis Vuitton, featuring a jacket with lapels and satin trousers.

For her part, Inés de Ramón wore a stunning white dress with an asymmetrical neckline, a fitted skirt, and draped details on the side from Entire Studios, priced at just under 220 euros. To complete her look, the entrepreneur chose gold-heeled sandals with a metallic effect from Jimmy Choo, which matched her sparkling Judith Leiber clutch and a pair of elongated earrings that stood out against her tousled brown hair.