Newsroom September 3 07:14

A significant economic footprint, in the order of 50 million euros based on rough estimates, but also a spectacle of digital “fireworks” formed by 500 drones, is about to be created in the city of Thessaloniki at the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which has Germany as its country of honour and will be inaugurated on Saturday evening by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck.

The above was announced by the President of TIF-Helexpo SA, Tassos Tzikas and the Managing Director, Kyriakos Pozrikidis, during a press conference for the 88th TIF, which will take place on September 7-15, with more than 1300 direct and indirect exhibitors and covering all available spaces of the exhibition centre (32.The number of official state participations has also increased (25 compared to 18 last year) and includes countries participating in the event for the first time since the post-war period, such as the United Kingdom and Japan.

Tzikas described the German participation as the “great attraction” of the 88th TIF and the most interesting pavilion, while commenting on the criticism of those who characterise the September general exhibition as a “fair”, he pointed out that since the institution of the country of honour was launched, the international diplomacy of the city and the country has been strengthened. It is no coincidence, he added, that after the American participation, which attracted a very high number of visitors, Thessaloniki attracted very important investments from the US. “I am not saying that it was the decisive factor for these investments to come,” he pointed out, adding, however, that the institution of being the country of honour at the TIF certainly helps to bring foreign investment capital to the city. Tzikas added that Greece is honoured by the level of political representation of Germany – apart from Vice Chancellor Habeck, the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, Jem Ezdemir, will also be in Thessaloniki.

“Thessaloniki has been “ticked off” and there is no longer a free room even around the city,” Pozrikidis pointed out, noting that Germany’s participation numbers 135 businesses, organizations, institutions and research centers, while the German delegation will be particularly large, with 400 people, mostly high-ranking executives of institutions and companies. Pavilion 13 of the honoured country will cover 6000 square meters, with an impressive construction, which – according to Mr Pozrikidis – has nothing to do with the typical architectural design of exhibition spaces. The CEO of TIF-Helexpo SA also referred to the special spectacle that will illuminate the sky of Thessaloniki for the first time this year, the largest show of illuminated drones that has been hosted in Greece to date. These digital “fireworks”, which will be “launched” in three 15-minute shows by 500 drones at 9 p.m. on Saturday 7/9, Sunday 8/9 and Sunday 15/9, will be designed by one of the world’s leading companies of the genre, Grizzly Entertainment. In fact, the drones that will come to Thessaloniki were the same ones that created the charming spectacle of the 4th of July celebrations in Los Angeles.

Germany’s largest overseas exhibition participation in 25 years

The strong investment presence of Germany in Greece, as well as the continued interest of German businessmen in the country, was underlined, among other things, by the country’s ambassador in Athens, Andreas Kindl. He said that German investors are particularly interested in investing in Greece in sectors such as renewable energy. “The participation of Germany as the country of honour at the 88th TIF is a first-class opportunity to take our bilateral relations in the economy, politics, culture and science to a new level,” he said, adding that around 150 events and presentations are planned within the framework of the German participation, with an emphasis on technology, education, environmental protection, energy, start-ups and e-government.

This is, he noted, the largest participation of the country in an overseas exhibition in a quarter of a century (25 years), in the context of which Germany’s economic dynamism, innovative strength and scientific achievements will be presented. Referring to the German political presence at the exhibition, Mr Kindle recalled that in addition to Mr Habeck and Mr Ezdemir, the Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport, Oliver Luksic, and the Parliamentary State Secretary and Federal Government Commissioner for the German-German Assembly, Zeren Bartol, will be in the city. The exhibition areas of the German pavilion were designed with an emphasis on sustainability by the architectural firm gtp2 architekten and include, among other things, a stage for roundtable discussions, a conference room for workshops and seminars, and a German “lounge” for business meetings.

The German diplomat singled out two of the events that will take place in Thessaloniki as part of the German participation: the first is the event on misinformation and journalism, organised in cooperation with the Athens/Macedonian News Agency, and the second is the presence in the city – and at the Concert Hall – of the Sasha Waltz Dance Company, Germany’s largest contemporary dance troupe, led by the famous choreographer Sasha Waltz.

City – “headquarters”

The role of Thessaloniki as a “headquarters” city with unique geographical and other advantages for Greek and foreign businesses, as well as the great and timeless importance of the September General Exhibition as a synonym for commercial cooperation, entrepreneurship and innovation, was mentioned by the Deputy Minister of Interior (Macedonia-Thrace), Konstantinos Gioulekas. He referred to the government’s pro-investment policy and added that Thessaloniki and Northern Greece are an “engine” for the development of the wider region.

The assessment that the organization of the 88th TIF will meet the high demands of citizens, at a time when “the world no longer wants slogans at all and is asking for work to be done”, Melina Dermendzopoulou, the deputy head of the Public Health and Social Solidarity Department, said, adding that the redevelopment of the TIF’s exhibition center “is closer than ever”. He reminded that the Region of Central Macedonia will contribute about 30 million euros for the greening of the TIF exhibition center.

The mayor of Thessaloniki, Stelios Angeloudis, expressed the certainty that when the current TIF is completed “we will all be satisfied with the results”, while referring to the historical legacy of the city, he noted that we need to “protect it, to see it with a perspective for the future and with new qualitative data and to strengthen it for the next day”.

“As we speak, 3000 people are working at the exhibition site and during the operation of the 88th TIF, about 5000 employees will be here every day,” noted TIF-Helexpo General Director Alexis Tsaxirlis, adding that “a bright city is being created in the megalopolis”. The Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Thessaloniki, Monica Frank, gave a greeting address.

A treasure hunt and a mental journey through the 1920s and 1950s

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 small and large prizes will be offered by the “Hidden Treasure Hunt” to which the 88th TIF invites its visitors. Every day, more than 100 magnets with the TIF-HELEXPO logo and its symbol, the OTE tower, will be hidden in all areas of the TIF (inside and outside). Those who find the magnets of the hidden treasure, scan the QR code and immediately see what they have won. All magnets win small or large prizes. The “Hidden Treasure Hunt” will offer winners gift certificates for department stores, stays in luxury hotels, meals in restaurants, furniture and household items, among other things.

At stand 12, “Digital Legacy HELEXPO” will be developed, giving visitors the opportunity to travel mentally to Thessaloniki in the 1920s and 1950s, through virtual tours, computer games and an exhibition of rare documents.

At the same time, the “Akademia” tribute is taking place, which aims to become this year a meeting point for the educational community and a pole of research, technology and innovation. At this year’s TIF, Akademia, hosted at stand 17, has been significantly expanded and includes the participation of a total of 74 exhibitors, including 18 higher educational institutions from Greece and Cyprus, seven student motorsport racing teams, the Ministries of Education of Greece and Cyprus with their supervising bodies, technology companies, Start Ups, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), the GSEE Educational Institute, ENTERPRISE GREECE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hellenic Export Credit Corporation, and Growthfund with the participation of 12 companies.

Representative companies and businesses will participate in the tribute to energy, along with building and recycling, presenting innovative heating and cooling systems, specialised applications and products, as well as interesting proposals for modern building. The tribute is being developed on 3,000 sqm, in outdoor (B7,B8,B10) and indoor spaces (per 10 and 9), with more than 60 entries.

About the TIF redevelopment project

Referring to the redevelopment of the TIF’s exhibition center, Tzikas described as a fortunate coincidence that this year’s September event is taking place in a period of developments for the project, which is now on track for implementation. He recalled that 60% of the land area – approximately 100 acres – will be a park (an area that will increase to 110 acres with the addition of the Agia Fotini area) and that 3000 to 4000 tree plantings will be made, while the current building footprint of the pavilions will be reduced.

He noted that a new cycle has been opened following the signing of the relevant contract for the project between TIF-HELEXPO, Growthfund and the Strategic Contracts Unit (PPF) of the Hellenic Property Management Fund, which formalises the start of the procedures for the International Open Concession Tender. He reiterated that work is expected to start in 2026. Angeloudis referred to the same issue, recalling that the municipality from the beginning wanted “a large metropolitan park, without railings, an open public space, connecting the southern part of the park with the 3rd Army Corps so that the land there can be used” and its proposals were accepted.

The admission ticket to this year’s TIF is 8 euros (special prices apply for children aged 4-10 years old, those with three or more children and those with many children, with which visitors can also attend the event’s concert program.