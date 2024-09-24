Newsroom September 24 04:50

Two Lebanese security sources noted the strike targeted and killed Ibrahim Kubeisi, head of Hezbollah’s missile system. The Health Ministry confirmed at least six dead, including a Hezbollah official, and 15 injured.

Meanwhile, sources from Saudi Arabia reported the target was Talal Hamia, wanted by Washington for $7 million, though this wasn’t confirmed by IDF or Hezbollah.

⚡️BREAKING: Israel just bombed the Ghobeiry area in the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/FJr6uuVN16 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) September 24, 2024

Yesterday, an Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah’s military commander in southern Lebanon, Ali Karaki, who the organization stated is “fine” and in a “safe location.”

In recent months, Israeli bombings in Lebanon have already killed the “number two,” Ibrahim Akil, and the military commander, Fouad Soukr.

The IDF announced that it has just attacked a major Hezbollah in Dahya Beirut.

Why can't they just listen to Nasrallah and stop using electronic forms of communications? pic.twitter.com/FD7aTAjGRD — #EBluemountain1 🎗 (@EBluemountain1) September 24, 2024

Israel’s goal is to alter the balance of power in the north. Through intensified airstrikes, Israel aims “to destroy Hezbollah’s capabilities,” an Israeli official told the Times of Israel. The effort began with reports of “various explosions” across Lebanon, although Israel hasn’t confirmed its involvement.

Footage circulating on social media shows massive destruction after an Israeli aggression targeted the Southern Suburb of #Beirut as #AlMayadeen's correspondent reported that three stories of a six-story residential building in Ghobeiry were destroyed.



Our correspondent added… pic.twitter.com/yrAN9Ywi2f — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 24, 2024

The official indicated a dual aim: to bolster deterrence against Hezbollah and to prevent the entire Iranian axis. Israel will cease operations if Hezbollah meets its demands, primarily withdrawing from the northern borders, but warns that failure to comply will lead to “the next phase.” This does not necessarily imply a ground invasion.