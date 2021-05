The Real Madrid rivals won the title for the 11th time in their history

Atletico Madrid’s title-clinching win at Valladolid on Saturday consigned city rivals Real Madrid to a first trophy-less season almost a decade.

Diego Simeone’s side had been in command of the Liga title race for the majority of the season, but they faltered late on to leave the door ajar for Real and Barcelona.

Barcelona fell out of the race on the penultimate weekend, but Real had the chance to snatch the trophy on the final day of the season.

source goal.com