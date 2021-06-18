Bucks force game 7 after beating Nets 104-89

With his team’s season on the line, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo entered Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals with a clear goal in mind: to attack every chance he could.

After so much of this series has been dominated by chatter about his wayward jump shot, Antetokounmpo ensured Milwaukee would survive and force a Game 7 on Saturday night in Brooklyn by relentlessly forcing his way to the rim.

The result? Milwaukee cruised to a 104-89 victory, while Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists in 41 minutes — all while not taking a single 3-point shot.

“That was just how it went,” Antetokounmpo said. “I didn’t shoot a 3 tonight, but I’m just trying to be aggressive. Get downhill, make the right play, I think there were maybe one or two plays I was open at the 3-point line and maybe could have shot it.

