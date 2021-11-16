“Can we swap Greece’s PM for Boris?” – See the comments of the British on twitter after Mitsotakis’ interview

Both journalists spoke of a “wave of love” for the Greek Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis received flattering comments from several British Twitter users, for the interview he gave this morning on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” show, in which he clarified, among other things, that the government does not intend to follow the Austrian model, where a total lockdown is required for the unvaccinated.

In fact, the channel’s call center received many phone calls from British viewers who had watched Mitsotakis’ interview – and both journalists spoke of a “wave of love” for the Greek Prime Minister.

In fact, one of the presenters said, comparing Mr. Mitsotakis obviously with Boris Johnson: “It is nice to hear someone say things that make sense. And he was here! He gave us an interview”.

Can we swap Greece’s PM for Boris, instead of the Elgin Marbles — Annie (@AnnieOConnor202) November 16, 2021

Yep swap elgin marbles for him ! — Gail Harding (@gailharding27) November 16, 2021

What a lovely man the Greek PM seems. Really enjoyed listening to him (unlike our Boris 🙄) bit of a Sean Connery look about him too ☺️ — Charlotte Sims (@casbrt) November 16, 2021

What an impressive man. If only he was our pm — scottrydal2@gmail.co (@geordieangst) November 16, 2021

If only we had a prime minister half as good as this guy …he is the perfect PM — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) November 16, 2021

What a lovely guy! Holiday destination chosen after watching. — Heather Flanigan (@HFlanners) November 16, 2021

The UK needs the Greek Prime Minister’s brains and beauty. Also Ed Balls and Susanna on good form. I saw Jools Holland live with Gregory Porter, Ruby Turner and Marc Almond in Cheltenham. Amazing to hear Jools play this morning, thank you. — Anne Henderson (@AnneHen96006397) November 16, 2021

A breath of fresh air! So good to hear a PM that is coherent, so unlike our one! It almost restores ones faith to know that there are politicians that answer the questions & they are not taking a swerve to avoid them! — JJM (@joweym13) November 16, 2021

Greek prime minister seems infinitely more sensible than ours. — Vivienne Airdrie (@VivienneAirdrie) November 16, 2021

Now this is what a PM should be. He spoke a lot of sense & didn’t bluster. He had the decency to come on your show & speak to the uk public something Boris can’t do. — joyce Jordan (@joyceJo49834475) November 16, 2021

#gmb The Greek PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking fluent English and making more sense than our PM as he covers subjects such as migrant crisis, Covid crisis and outcome of #COP26 — capellarec (@Capellarec) November 16, 2021

#GMB

Greek prime minister has my attention. He is speaking, clearly, precisely, has constructive plans , structures what his country is doing and why. I applaud him, this is how a prime minister should be — Chris (@chris03561680) November 16, 2021

Wow Greek PM on #GMB. Perfect English. Clear. Logical. Calm. Reasonable. Sincere. And a sense of humour. I’m really impressed. — Dr Lindsay #JohnsonOut Maxwell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ParisDaguerre) November 16, 2021

The Greek PM can speak better English the Boris 😭😭😭 #GMB — Jojo 💙 (@Redgirl2019) November 16, 2021