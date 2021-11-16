“Can we swap Greece’s PM for Boris?” – See the comments of the British on twitter after Mitsotakis’ interview

Author: Panos  | Published: November 16, 2021

Both journalists spoke of a “wave of love” for the Greek Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis received flattering comments from several British Twitter users, for the interview he gave this morning on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” show, in which he clarified, among other things, that the government does not intend to follow the Austrian model, where a total lockdown is required for the unvaccinated.

In fact, the channel’s call center received many phone calls from British viewers who had watched Mitsotakis’ interview – and both journalists spoke of a “wave of love” for the Greek Prime Minister.

In fact, one of the presenters said, comparing Mr. Mitsotakis obviously with Boris Johnson: “It is nice to hear someone say things that make sense. And he was here! He gave us an interview”.

 

