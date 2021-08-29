Coronavirus Greece: 1,582 cases, 334 intubated, 37 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,962 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,582, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 581,315 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 218 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,643 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 37, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,636 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 334 (58.7% men). Their median age is 64 years. 83.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,962 patients have been discharged from the ICU.