Coronavirus Greece: 808 new cases, 392 intubated, 24 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,510 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 808, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 410.166 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 38 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,681 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,301 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 392 (63.4% men). Their median age is 67 years. 85.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

