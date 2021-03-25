Greece celebrates 200th Anniversary of Independence Day with impressive military parade (watch the whole parade)

Greece commemorated the 200th anniversary of the start of Greece’s War of Independence with an impressive military parade that took place in Athens in front of political and military leaders and visiting dignitaries Thursday.

The parade took place under tight security measures with thousands of police officers posted across downtown Athens. Some special force snipers were located on top of building roofs.

The heir to the UK throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly attended the parade after laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Parliament.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still going strong and the danger of crowds spreading the infection, the public was not allowed to attend the annual parade.

The parade featured tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the Acropolis. The aircraft included French-made Rafale fighter jets, which Greece acquired as part of a significant military upgrade program to face what it considers as Turkish aggression and provocation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The parade also included a mounted cavalry unit as well as marching troops from the army, air force, and navy as well as members of the police, fire department, and coast guard.

One of the most emotional moments of the event was when Prince Charles teared up as he was laying the wreath before the tomb of the unknown soldier.



Prince Charles tears up during the laying of a wreath