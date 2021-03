Greece picks up away point against Spain (1-1) in 1st World Cup match

Greece will play against Georgia in their next match

Greece came away with an unexpected point from its opening match in Spain (1-1) for the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in Group B on Thursday night.

Spain opened the score on 33 minutes with Morata while Greece struck back with Bakasetas with a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

Greece will face Georgia in their next match on the road to Qatar 22, with Sweden, Georgia, and Kosovo being the other teams in the group.