Greek-Australian man creates Google Map of Greek churches to connect Greeks across Australia

“This project took me ages, required a lot of prior research, as some churches have limited information on them”

22-year-old Australian-Greek, Costa Dantos, created a special map on the Google Maps platform, where he recorded and uploaded data for all of the 163 Greek churches and monasteries across Australia.

The Sydney-born man shared the map on his Facebook page explaining that he was looking for a way to connect Greek expatriates of all ages living in Australian cities and remote towns from wide and far.

As he stated, he took this voluntary initiative because he could not find a compiled list of churches for every corner of the country.

It reportedly took Costa 8 years to complete the project, which is now freely available for everyone to use through Google Maps.

“I have wanted to make this since I was 14 years old. No other map has been made anywhere,” Costa wrote.

“This project took me ages, required a lot of prior research, as some churches have limited information on them, and I included a photo for each church as well,” he added, as he requested fellow Greeks and Australians to point out any mistakes or omissions that they may find in his map, in order to make it more accurate.

