Intensive inspections by police for compliance with new Covid-19 measures in Athens (video-photos)

Greek authorities have started intensive inspections in Athens as the new stricter Covid-19 measures took effect from Saturday morning, both in health-related stores and in commercial shops in order to determine whether the new measures concerning the vaccinated are observed.

The inspections started from the city centre, while police are checking both customers and employees of stores for the required documents. Many citizens who went shopping in the centre of Athens to do their shopping were in compliance with the measures that came into force.

Small queues have formed due to the strict controls carried out at the entrance of each store, while police are present along Ermou Street monitoring the situation in the event they need to intervene.

The new measures that came into force at 06:00 this morning mainly concern the unvaccinated.