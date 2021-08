Man wanted for involvement with the terrorist organization “Revolutionary Self-Defense” arrested in Thessaloniki

He fell into the hands of the Police after a robbery in Thessaloniki

Dimitris Hadjivassiliadis, wanted as a member of the left-wing terrorist organization “Revolutionary Self-Defense”, was arrested a few hours ago in Thessaloniki, after a robbery at a bank branch.

According to information, he is already being transferred to Athens.

He was also wanted for a robbery in Holargos, in 2019.

