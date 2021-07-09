New trading “slap” of Saudi Arabia to Turkey

Saudi Arabia is imposing new regulations, which will affect Turkish products imported into the country through the UAE

After Saudi Arabia stopped all Turkish trade imports, effectively imposing an embargo, it is now taking action against Ankara’s “tricks” aimed at circumventing it.

According to Turkish media, Saudi Arabia is imposing new regulations, which will affect Turkish products imported into the country through the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia has announced the latest changes to its rules despite the fact that the UAE is its second largest trading partner after China in terms of import value, based on recent trade data.

The UAE is also a major hub for “re-exporting” foreign goods to Saudi Arabia, including Turkish goods, which have been unofficially boycotted by Riyadh.

The Kingdom has never publicly acknowledged that it is boycotting goods from Turkey, but last year Saudi businessmen and retailers approved the move amid political tensions between the two regional rivals.

To circumvent the unofficial embargo, some Turkish exporters have changed the routes of their goods so that they can export them to Saudi Arabia.