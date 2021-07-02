New York: He followed her, threw her down & sexually assaulted her (video)

A video from a security camera on a Brooklyn street captured a sexual assault that took place last Monday.

The shocking video that is circulating on the internet shows a man following a woman walking on the sidewalk. He throws her down and then sexually assaulting her.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in the Williamsburg area of ​​Brooklyn, around 20.00 in the evening.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, took an afternoon walk to cool off since the temperature were high that day in New York.

According to the newspaper, the woman was not injured in the attack and did not accept medical help.

New York authorities are looking for the man, whose face is very clearly recorded from security cameras in the area.

According to the Daily Mail, statistics from the NYPD show an increase in rape and other sex crimes compared to last year. More than 2,200 sex offenders have been reported in all 5 New York City boroughs since early 2021.